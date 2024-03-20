Body found in Phase 1 parking

Mohali, March 19
The police found the dead body of a 55-year-old man, Sarabjit Singh, in his car in a parking lot near a private hospital in Phase 1 this afternoon. The police said a missing report had been filed by his kin, adding that he had been missing for three days. The body was handed to the kin after a postmortem.
