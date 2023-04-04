Body found in Sector 50 flat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found in a flat at a society in Sector 50 this evening. The victim has been identified as Lalit Sharma.

His mother, Saroj Sharma, was staying with her daughter. She got suspicious after the victim stopped answering her phone calls and informed the police.

“It seems the victim died around five days ago. The body had no injury marks,” said a police official.