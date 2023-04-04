Body found in Sector 50 flat

Chandigarh, April 3
The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found in a flat at a society in Sector 50 this evening. The victim has been identified as Lalit Sharma.
His mother, Saroj Sharma, was staying with her daughter. She got suspicious after the victim stopped answering her phone calls and informed the police.
“It seems the victim died around five days ago. The body had no injury marks,” said a police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled