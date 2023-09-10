Body found near rly tracks

Mohali, September 9
A 25-year-old man was found dead near under mysterious circumstances near railway track with a rope mark around the neck in Sarsini village this evening. The police said the youth was seen having a heated exchange with some youths near an eatery. The police took the body in their posession and kept it in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital.
Tribune Shorts
