Body near pond: Murder FIR filed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 14

A day after the body of a 23-year-old nursing staff employee of a private hospital in Panchkula was found under mysterious circumstances near a village pond in Sohana, a murder case was registered today.

The deceased has been identified as Naseeb Kaur, a native of Abohar and staying in a paying guest accommodation with a girl at Sohana.

The CCTV footage of the area retrieved by the police shows a youth along with the victim arriving at the scene on a scooter at night. The youth parks the vehicle near a tree.

"As soon as he parks the scooter, the girl falls to the ground. He picks her up and walks into the darkness leaving the vehicle behind," said a police official.

Police officials said they were looking for footage of nearby areas to identify the youth.

The girl's family members today arrived from Abohar today and were handed over the body after a postmortem at the Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

"The postmortem report will be available tomorrow, after which the cause of death could be ascertained," said the official.

The police said the victim had left her PG accommodation at 2 pm on Sunday, saying she was going to meet her ailing friend. She failed to answer phone calls thereafter.