Body of missing Armyman found on Ambala rly tracks

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 8

The dead body of an Armyman — Lance Havildar Pawan Shankar of Kanpur — who had mysteriously gone missing on September 6 was recovered from the railway tracks near the Shahpur Railway Gate on Thursday.

He had reportedly been posted in Ambala Cantonment for the past three years.

As per the information, Pawan Shankar went missing in the evening around 7.45 pm on September 6 and a missing person case was registered at the Parao police station following a complaint by the Subedar of the unit. Later in the night, the wife of the Armyman reportedly received a chilling message from his phone that read, ‘Mene Aapke Pati Ko Khuda Ke Pass Bhej Diya H.. Pakistan Zindabad, Indian Army ko jo Karna wo kar le bacha le apne sainik ko.’ (I have sent your husband to God. Long live Pakistan. The Indian Army can do whatever it can to save their soldier.)

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Ambala, and the military police are probing the case. The serviceman’s phone is yet to be recovered.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh said that on the basis of the complaint, a missing person case had been registered, but yesterday, the Armyman’s body was recovered. His wife had received a message from his phone and an investigation is under way.

ASI Pardeep Kumar of GRP said that around 7.30 am on Thursday, they were informed about the dead body found near the Shahpur Railway Gate. The deceased could not be immediately identified as no document was recovered from the spot.

The military police official has refused to comment on the case.

Parao police station SHO Satish Kumar said that the body of the serviceman has been handed over to the family following post-mortem. Efforts to recover his phone are on. It appears that the Armyman had been struck by a train, he added. Viscera samples have been sent for further examination.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Ashish Chaudhary said the matter is being investigated.

