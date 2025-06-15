Body of woman found in Dhanas forest, murder suspected
The body of a woman was found in the forest area near Dhanas on Sunday afternoon, raising suspicion of murder.
Raveena, 28, lived in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26.
A watchman stumbled upon the body around 2 pm and sounded the police, who have started an investigation.
A lot of blood was found near the body. However, it bore no injury marks. The cause of the death will be determined after the post-mortem.
The area was sealed off and forensic experts called. A case has been registered.
