Home / Chandigarh / Body of woman found in Dhanas forest, murder suspected

Body of woman found in Dhanas forest, murder suspected

Raveena, 28, lived in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
The body of a woman was found in the forest area near Dhanas on Sunday afternoon, raising suspicion of murder.

Raveena, 28, lived in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26.

A watchman stumbled upon the body around 2 pm and sounded the police, who have started an investigation.

A lot of blood was found near the body. However, it bore no injury marks. The cause of the death will be determined after the post-mortem.

The area was sealed off and forensic experts called. A case has been registered.

