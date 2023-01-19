Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a woman for the murder of a six-year-old girl, who was found dead on railway tracks at the Industrial Area, Phase II, on January 14.

The police said suspect Amrita Devi, a resident of Ram Darbar, allegedly had an illicit relationship with victim’s father Chandan, also a Ram Darbar resident.

After he stopped providing her financial help, their relationship turned sour as the two started having frequent fights.

Angry Amrita allegedly took away his six-year-old daughter Madhu. In a fit of rage, she allegedly dumped her on the railway tracks.

The girl had gone missing from her home around 5 pm on January 13 and the family members had launched a search. Her dismembered body was found near the railway tracks, around 800 metres from her home, a day later.

Based on suspicion, the police questioned the suspect. To mislead the police, the suspect alleged Chandan used to go to a tantrik (occultist) and that he apparently had some role in her disappearance.

On scouring the CCTV footage of the area, the police didn’t find the presence of any tantrik near the house on the day of the incident. However, Amrita was seen leaving with the victim and later returning without her.

“She was arrested and produced in a local court, which remanded her in judicial custody,” said an official.

The victim was the eldest of the three siblings. Her father was a driver by profession and mother a housewife.

After her body was found near the tracks, her family and locals had staged a protest at the Poultry Farm Chowk for two hours on January 15, leading to a traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway.