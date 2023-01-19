 Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder : The Tribune India

Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Girl went missing on Jan 13, body found next day

Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Victim's kin had held a protest at Poultry Farm Chowk on Jan 15. File



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a woman for the murder of a six-year-old girl, who was found dead on railway tracks at the Industrial Area, Phase II, on January 14.

The police said suspect Amrita Devi, a resident of Ram Darbar, allegedly had an illicit relationship with victim’s father Chandan, also a Ram Darbar resident.

‘Illicit relations’ with victim’s father

  • Suspect Amrita Devi had illicit relationship with victim’s father
  • He refused to take care of her financial needs, prompting Amrita to take away his daughter on January 13, claim police
  • In a fit of rage, she dumped the victim on railway tracks. Her body was found on January 14
  • In CCTV footage, cops saw Amrita leaving locality with victim and later returning without her

After he stopped providing her financial help, their relationship turned sour as the two started having frequent fights.

Angry Amrita allegedly took away his six-year-old daughter Madhu. In a fit of rage, she allegedly dumped her on the railway tracks.

The girl had gone missing from her home around 5 pm on January 13 and the family members had launched a search. Her dismembered body was found near the railway tracks, around 800 metres from her home, a day later.

Based on suspicion, the police questioned the suspect. To mislead the police, the suspect alleged Chandan used to go to a tantrik (occultist) and that he apparently had some role in her disappearance.

On scouring the CCTV footage of the area, the police didn’t find the presence of any tantrik near the house on the day of the incident. However, Amrita was seen leaving with the victim and later returning without her.

“She was arrested and produced in a local court, which remanded her in judicial custody,” said an official.

The victim was the eldest of the three siblings. Her father was a driver by profession and mother a housewife.

After her body was found near the tracks, her family and locals had staged a protest at the Poultry Farm Chowk for two hours on January 15, leading to a traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

5
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

6
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

7
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

8
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

9
Punjab

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur

10
Nation

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

Following govt’s assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike, to resume work today

Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today

Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...

9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states


Cities

View All

College teachers up in arms against govt

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bizmen seek policy to boost textile sector

30 pc decline in imports from Afghanistan via Attari ICP

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life

'Double delight as Shubman's father & coach'

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Hit by vehicle, leopard killed

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Kapurthala DC forms panels to stop sale of Chinese string

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press