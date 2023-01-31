Chandigarh: Bomb scare at Sector 26 club

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

The police today conducted a search at a Sector 26 club following a bomb threat call.

The police said manager of ‘ASOD’ received a call from an unidentified person on his phone this afternoon, claiming there was a bomb in the club.

The manager informed the police control room, following which teams, including Operations Cell and bomb disposal and dog squads, reached the scene. A search was conducted, but no suspicious object was found inside the club.

The police said a case had been registered against an unidentified person at eh Sector 26 police station and an investigation initiated.

This is the second hoax call in less than a week in the city. Earlier, a bomb threat was received at the District Courts, Sector 43, on January 24, leading to a massive search operation that lasted around five hours.