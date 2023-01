Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

The UT police today launched a massive search operation at the District Courts, Sector 43, following a bomb alert, which later turned out to be a hoax, ahead of Republic Day. The search lasted around five hours.

Dog squad of the UT police arrives at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: vicky

The police said as soon as the information was received at 11.01 am, police teams, including a bomb disposal squad, were rushed to the scene and a search was conducted.