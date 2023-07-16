Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Chandigarh, July 16
A bombshell has been found in Sector 26, Chandigarh on Sunday.
A police team is present at the spot and further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.
Earlier on January 2, a live bomb shell was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence and a bomb disposal squad was called to diffuse it.
