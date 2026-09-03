Bomb threat at Mohali court; police undertake security check

A bomb threat was received at the Judicial Courts Complex, Mohali, on Thursday morning following which the entry to the premises was restricted only to lawyers and litigants.

The District and Sessions Judge has ordered that the court will start functioning after police officials give the clearance.

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Security personnel at the entry have been directed to check visitors thoroughly.

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Police are scanning the premises with sniffer dogs and a bomb disposal squad.

The Mohali court has been repeatedly targeted with bomb threats in the past but every time it has turned out to be a hoax.