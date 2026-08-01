Bomb threat at Panchkula Mini-Secretariat, Dist Courts

The police got the District Courts and Mini-Secretariat vacated after receiving an e-mail threatening to blow up the premises on Friday, said officials.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain directed an immediate security response following the threat.

Advertisement

DCP Aditi Singh said the court complex and the secretariat were cleared as a precautionary measure while a search was carried out by a dog squad, bomb disposal team and special police teams. No suspicious object or explosive material was found during the search, after which the premises were declared safe.

Advertisement

The cyber cell has launched an investigation to find the source of the e-mail, the DCP said.