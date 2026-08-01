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Home / Chandigarh / Bomb threat at Panchkula Mini-Secretariat, Dist Courts

Bomb threat at Panchkula Mini-Secretariat, Dist Courts

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Police bomb squad personnel with sniffer dogs during a search operation. Representative image/PTI file
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The police got the District Courts and Mini-Secretariat vacated after receiving an e-mail threatening to blow up the premises on Friday, said officials.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain directed an immediate security response following the threat.

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DCP Aditi Singh said the court complex and the secretariat were cleared as a precautionary measure while a search was carried out by a dog squad, bomb disposal team and special police teams. No suspicious object or explosive material was found during the search, after which the premises were declared safe.

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The cyber cell has launched an investigation to find the source of the e-mail, the DCP said.

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