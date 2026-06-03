Bomb threat email triggers security sweep at Mohali district courts

A bomb threat email received by the District and Sessions Court, Mohali, triggered a major security alert on Wednesday morning, leading to the temporary suspension of court proceedings and a comprehensive search operation across judicial complexes in Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi.

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Entry to the court has been restricted to accused persons, litigants and staff from June 3 to 5 after an email threatening a bomb attack was received on June 1.

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Entry was completely stopped at the Mohali district courts complex on Wednesday morning as police and anti-sabotage teams conducted a thorough search and sanitisation exercise. Courts proceedings resumed after noon following clearances from police officials.

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Judicial officers have been directed to remain vigilant and instruct their PSOs and Naib Courts to immediately report any suspicious item or activity.

Frequent bomb threats have impeded the official work in courts in Mohali district. It is the third time such an incident has taken place.

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Earlier, an FIR was registered against unknown persons in connection with similar threats but government’s response has remained the same.