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Home / Chandigarh / Bomb threat emails trigger security alert at Chandigarh schools

Bomb threat emails trigger security alert at Chandigarh schools

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Several schools in the city received a hoax bomb threat email on Friday, with the Mayor’s office and some government offices also named in it, triggering a security alert and a police investigation.

The email, received around 8.51 am, claimed that blasts would take place at schools in the city at 12.11 pm. It also named the Punjab Secretariat and the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, threatening blasts at both locations at 3.11 pm, and at the Mayor’s office at 4.11 pm. Among the schools that received the email were Kundan International School in Sector 46, AKSIPS in Sector 45 and Saupin’s International School in Sector 32.

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The mail also carried political slogans and references to individuals and groups, which the police are examining. After receiving the information, police teams and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the locations and began conducting checks. Cyber experts have been roped in to trace the sender.

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