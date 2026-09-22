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Home / Chandigarh / Bomb threat puts Mohali court, 6 schools on alert

Bomb threat puts Mohali court, 6 schools on alert

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The judicial court complex in Sector 76 and six private schools here received bomb threat emails today, triggering security protocols and searches.

Public entry to the court complex was barred until the entire premises had been sanitised, while schoolchildren were sent home in school buses or picked up by their parents. Officials said schools in Phase VI, Sector 69 and Phase XI were among those targeted.

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Police teams, including anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads, accompanied by sniffer dogs, searched the premises for suspicious objects. Officials said court proceedings and school activities resumed after the premises were cleared. Similar hoax threats have repeatedly disrupted official work and caused panic among school authorities, parents and children. The police and administration are yet to find an effective solution to the recurring incidents.

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