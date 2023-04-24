Bombshell found in Panchkula park

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 23

Panic gripped Budhanpur village in Sector 16 after an unexploded bombshell was found at a park on Sunday.

According to information, children playing near the spot failed to notice the shell. Some elderly people, who were taking a walk, noticed the explosive and rang up emergency helpline number ‘112’. A team from the Sector 16 police post soon arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. The children and elderly people were asked to vacate the park.

DCP Sumer Pratap Singh, ACP Surender Yadav, ACP Rajkumar Ranga, SHO Sector 14 police station Yogwinder Singh and Crime Branch Sector 26 Incharge Mohinder Singh also reached the spot.

The bombshell found at a Budhanpur park in Panchkula on Sunday. NITIN MITTAL

Meanwhile, the shell was covered with sandbags to contain damage in case of an explosion and the Army was informed.

Later, an Army team along with the bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and after inspection, secured the shell. The Army in the evening destroyed the explosive at a hillock in Burj Kotian. The police said it was an unexploded shell filled with gunpowder.

The police were investigating how the shell made it to the park. It was suspected to be the handiwork of a junk dealer or it may have flown with drain water.

The police spokesman said patrolling had been intensified in the city and anti-social elements’ activities were being closely monitored. The police urged public to inform the police by dialling ‘112’ if they came across any suspicious object or anti-social element.