Book highlighting Right to Service Rules released

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

In order to spread awareness and ensure smooth implementation of The Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, a book on the Act along with the Rules and list of notified services was released.

The Act was notified and implemented in Chandigarh for proper and timely delivery of services to the city residents.

The book, compiled by advocate Ajay Jagga, Additional Standing Counsel, UT, was released by Rajiv Tewari, member secretary of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission.

The book titled “The Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011 (as applicable to Chandigarh) contained Chandigarh Right to Service Rules and list of 436 notified services, statutory time limits, authorities and appellate authorities and notifications.

The book will help all stakeholders in improving the efficiency in the delivery of services and will also help the citizens in getting services as promised by the Administration.