Book on military pensions released

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Former Chief of the Army Staff Gen VP Malik unveiled a book, “Military Pensions Simplified: Commentary, Case Law & Provisions”, today. It would provide a handy reference and ready guide to the defence fraternity on their post-retirement benefits.

The book contains detailed commentary on various types of pensions in the defence services, including disability pension, war injury pension, invalid pension, special family pension and liberalised family pension.

Authored by Major Navdeep Singh, Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, it also contains details of the modalities of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and other concepts such as Recovery from Pension and law on cut-off dates in pensionary policies.

The book also contains information on pension to families of missing personnel, regulation of pension on re-employment and provisions related to the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions.

The author has been a member of the committee of experts constituted by the Defence Minister in 2015 to reduce litigation related to service matters and grievance redressal and is also part of the five-member military justice advisory committee of global experts constituted by the Commonwealth Secretariat.