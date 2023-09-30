Booking open space to cost Rs 10K per day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) decided to fix the booking charges of open space for commercial use at Mani Majra at Rs 25,000 per day and Rs 2,000 as sanitation charges with 18 per cent GST.

The F&CC meeting was held here today under the chairmanship of Mayor Anup Gupta, and attended by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other members of committee namely Dalip Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Prem Lata, Neha and other senior MC officers.

F&CC’s key decisions Renewal of licence of Chandigarh Washerman Workshop Cooperative Industrial Society Ltd, Sector 15-D

Extension of 20 staffers transferred from garbage processing plant

Extension of contract for lifting, removal of carcass

Rs 19.72 lakh budget for 36th Chrysanthemum Show

The F&CC also approved to fix the booking charges of any open space throughout city at Rs 10,000 per day and Rs 2,000 as cleaning charges with 18 per cent GST.

The committee also accorded approval to renew the licence (agreement) of Chandigarh Washerman Workshop Cooperative Industrial Society Ltd, Sector 15-D, from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024 with an increase of 10 per cent in the existing licence fee at Rs 20,000 plus 18 per cent GST per month.

The committee members discussed various important agenda items and accorded approval for providing and fixing concertina coil fencing over boundary wall at Community Centres in Sectors 45 and 46, and fixing of MS Gate in Community Centre, Sector 46.

It also approved the extension of 20 employees transferred from garbage processing plant and extension of existing contract for lifting and removal of carcass.

The committee member considered and revised the reserved price of 7 old condemned staff cars.

