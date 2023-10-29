Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

In a boost to its fight against stray dog menace, the Municipal Corporation today got three more dog-catching vans.

Mayor Anup Gupta flagged off the vehicles on the MC office premises in the presence of Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and other officers of the civic body.

Dog bite cases increasing By August-end, the city had witnessed more dog bite cases compared to the figures of the past two years. From January 1 to August 31, the city had recorded 7,790 dog bite cases, while in 2022 and 2021, 5,365 and 6,306 cases were reported, respectively.

With the procurement of the three vans, which will ferry stray dogs from the city areas to the newly opened Animal Birth Control Centre at Raipur Kalan, the dog sterilisation programme shall get an impetus. These three additional vans will catch non-sterilised or sick dogs across the.

In April, the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the corporation had accorded a formal approval to purchasing three dog-catching vans and hiring 16 cattle-catchers. The cattle-catchers are being hired through an outsourcing company at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh. Having already adopted the newly notified central norms for stray dogs, the corporation had recently claimed to have started its area-wise sterilisation drive in coordination with local residents and councillors.

The MC has planned to sterilise at least 90% of the total dog population within a given area. Only when the target is achieved will the teams move on to the next area and inform the area councillor and residents in advance.