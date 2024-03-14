Boost to fire services in Chandigarh: Hi-tech aerated foam fire tenders inducted

- To enhance emergency response preparedness of Fire Services Department, the MC has procured 5 hi-tech aerated foam fire tenders
- Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor flagged off these vehicles on Wednesday. He said the new vehicles, equipped with foam-making machines, were highly effective in tackling ordinary and oil fires
- He said to further bolster the fire services across the city, the MC had provided additional equipment to the Fire Department recently
- Each new water tender has a water storage capacity of 6,000 litres and a cable winch for self-rescue. It is also equipped with a telescopic light mast, generator set for use during emergencies.
Drainage work
Work on storm water drainage network in Sector 42-C & Attawa village began on Wednesday. The Mayor kicked off the work.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the MC had allocated Rs 2.37 crore for this project, which would be completed within a period of six months. It would resolve waterlogging issue in area.
