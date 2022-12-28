Border Security Force, Panjab University join hands to improve performance of sportspersons

Chandigarh, December 27
The Border Security Force (BSF) has entered into an agreement with Panjab University (PU) here to improve the performance of sportspersons and better manage sports injuries by the use of scientific methodologies.
An MoU was signed in this regard between PV Rama Sastry, Additional Director General, BSF, and Prof Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar, PU, here today.
The BSF has set up a comprehensive facility, Sport Performance Enhancement Centre (SPEC), at the Western Command Headquarters here with a vision to ensure scientific nurturing of the talent of athletes and honing their sports skills.
Both the institutions have committed themselves to set new benchmarks in the area of sports through field academic programmes, exchange of expertise, organising sports competitions jointly and exchange of information about coaching using scientific techniques.
