Botanical Garden to charge entry fee from Nov 1; area residents up in arms

Visitors to the Botanical Garden and Nature Park, Sarangpur, will have to pay an entry fee from November 1, according to a public notice put up by the Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT, at the garden.

The garden will be among the first public green spaces in the city to charge an entry fee. Several others, such as the Rose Garden and Garden of Fragrance, do not charge visitors. Residents of nearby villages are up in arms over the move.

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As per the notice, general visitors above 12 years of age will be charged Rs 20 per visit, while children below 12 years and senior citizens will have to pay Rs 10 each. A monthly pass will be available at Rs 200 for general visitors, including children, and Rs 100 for senior citizens. It can be applied for at the entry pass counter or the department and will be issued after verification.

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The notice lists exemptions for eligible landowners and their immediate family members. School and college students, researchers and academic institutions, and government trainees are also exempt, subject to prior approval of the department.

On Friday, around 200 residents of Sarangpur, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora and nearby areas gathered in front of the garden to protest the Chandigarh Administration’s decision. The demonstration began at 5 pm, with protesters raising slogans against the move. They have given the Administration a deadline till Tuesday, warning of a bigger protest if the decision is not withdrawn.

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“It’s villagers’ land, bought at cheap rates in the name of social welfare. Why are the same people being asked to pay the fee?” asked social activist Gurmeet Singh.

For the morning and evening walkers who make up the park’s regular crowd, the protesters said, the charge would add up quickly. “We want that at least residents of Dhanas, Sarangpur and Khuda Lahora be exempted from the fee,” Gurmeet said.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, with copies to the Secretary (Environment and Forests), the Chief Secretary and the UT Administrator. It was signed by residents of several areas, including Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora and Dhanas.

In the memorandum, it was argued that the garden was not merely a place of recreation but a public space linked to the environment, public health and quality of life, where people come for walks, yoga, exercise and “mental peace”. Charging regular visitors, it said, would place an unnecessary burden on middle- and low-income families.

“Compelling citizens who come for regular walks to pay an entry fee or buy a monthly pass does not appear to be in keeping with the spirit of public interest,” protesters stated.

Clarifying that the demand was “not for any personal gain”, they said it was made in the interest of equal access to public facilities and the health of citizens. They have also sought a written reply on the action taken.

Officials of the UT Forest and Wildlife Department told The Tribune that “nominal entry fee was being charged on the representation of the area councillors to discourage the entry of anti-social elements”. A monthly pass of Rs 200 for residents of nearby areas and Rs 100 for senior citizens would be available, they said, adding that entry would be free for those whose land was acquired for the garden.