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Home / Chandigarh / Both main accused in Deepak murder case arrested from Chandigarh railway station

Both main accused in Deepak murder case arrested from Chandigarh railway station

Baddi police arrest Uttar Pradesh residents within 24 hours; duo sent to six-day police remand

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:56 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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In a key achievement, the Baddi police arrested two Uttar Pradesh residents accused of murdering a migrant worker over his alleged relationship with the sister of one of the accused from Chandigarh railway station within 24 hours of the crime.

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The accused, Vishal and Mayank, were arrested late last evening and produced before a court today, which remanded them to six-day police custody, a police officer said.

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The victim, Deepak Kumar, lived in rented accommodation at Jattimajra village in the Baddi industrial area. He was married but was allegedly in a relationship with Vishal’s sister. The relationship had become a cause of concern for the family as the two often met at Deepak’s rented room. Deepak’s family lives in his native village in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

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According to the police, the two accused confronted Deepak and the woman in his room on Monday. They allegedly attacked him with a mini LPG cylinder, repeatedly hitting him and causing a fatal head injury.

After the murder, the two accused allegedly fled the spot on a motorcycle. They reached Chandigarh railway station and purchased tickets to travel to their native village in Bareilly when the Baddi police confronted and arrested them late last evening.

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The police had formed separate teams to nab the accused after getting a clue about their whereabouts. The lead came from a phone call made by the victim to another youth for help after the attack. The police managed to trace the accused after developing leads from the phone call, an official said.

A police team was also sent to Kalka railway station after the police learnt that the duo intended to flee to Uttar Pradesh.

The police had earlier arrested Vishal’s parents and sister for allegedly helping the accused flee the crime scene. Further investigation is under way.

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