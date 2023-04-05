Boxing assn confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Jerath

Chandigarh, April 4
The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr CK Jerath for promoting the sport in Chandigarh.
Dr Jerath, chairman of the CABA, has also extended his services as the president of the association and vice-president of the Boxing Federation of India in the past. He accompanied the Indian boxing team in two Olympics (2008 Beijing and 2012 London), three Commonwealth Games (2006 Melbourne, 2010 New Delhi and 2018 Gold Coast), 1982 Asian Games and various other international tournaments held at Germany, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran, Kazakhstan and Mauritius.
During his tenure as the secretary and the president of the Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, Dr Jerath organised 28 all-India/zonal national/ national/international-level championships in Chandigarh, which is the highest in the country.
At present, he is the member of the advisory committee of the Boxing Federation of India.
