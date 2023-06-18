Boxing championship: Vishesh, Umesh enter semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

Haryana’s Vishesh defeated reigning Asian Junior champion and Chandigarh’s Krrish Pal in a thrilling bout to advance into the 48-kg minimum weight semi-finals during the 6th Youth Men’s National Boxing Championship in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Vishesh and Pal were at their attacking best right from the start and exchanged a lot of punches. Both boxers exhibited their relentless courage and didn’t give any breathing space to each other throughout the bout. However, it was Vishesh who ultimately triumphed with a 4-3 split verdict. He will take on Rishi from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB).

In another surprising turn of events, 2021 Asian Boxing champion and Chandigarh’s Rohit Chamoli faced defeat at the hands of Umesh Kumar of Delhi in the 54-kg quarter-final bout. Kumar outclassed Chamoli with his clear punching and swift movement to win the bout 4-1 and reach the semis.

He will face SSCB’s Ashish. Apart from Bharat and Vishesh, seven other Haryana boxers - Harsh Nagar (54kg), Akshat (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Rupesh (67kg), Ishan Kataria (80kg), Vinay Kumar (86kg) and Lakshay Rathi (92+kg) also entered the last-4 stage.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Aaditya Raj advanced into the 62-kg final by defeating Danish Poonia (4-1). Haryana’s Ishan kataria knocked out Chandigarh’s Bhavya Saini, while Ankush defeated Rythm (5-0) for the +92kg final.