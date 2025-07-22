DT
PT
Boxing meet from July 26

Boxing meet from July 26

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:38 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) will organise the 38th Sub-Junior Boys and 19th Sub-Junior Girls State Boxing Championships, from July 26 to 27, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex Boxing Hall.

The weigh-in will be held at the tournament venue on July 25 at 4pm. The event will be open to local registered boxers born in the years 2011 and 2012 for weight categories, 30–33 kg, 35 kg, 37 kg, 40 kg, 43 kg, 46 kg, 49 kg, 52 kg, 55 kg, 58 kg, 61 kg, 64 kg, 67 kg, 70 kg and +70 kg (boys and girls).

The organisers will be selecting teams for the 4th Sub-Junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships, be held from August 7 to 13, at Galgotias University, Greater Noida.

