Boy collapses while playing at school, dies

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 21

A 14-year-old boy, Shubham Garg, student at a private school in Zirakpur, collapsed suddenly and died while playing basketball on the school premises on Wednesday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital, from where he was referred to the GMCH-32.

The doctors there declared him dead. In the CCTV footage of the basketball court, the Class VIII student of New Angel Public School, Patiala Road, Zirakpur, can be seen playing with others, including his younger brother, at 9.11am. A moment comes when after throwing the ball, he turns back and raises his hand to touch his head. He appears normal for a split second and then falls backward on the cemented court.

Fellow players and the physical education teacher rush towards him to enquire about him, as seen in the footage. Later, he is rushed to the hospital.

The deceased’s father, Naveen Garg, said the child had not complained of any ailment earlier. Police officials handed over the body to the kin after an autopsy. “The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is available,” the police said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Zirakpur