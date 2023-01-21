Boy dies as car hits bike in Ambala

Ambala, January 20
A nine-year-old boy was killed after a two-wheeler he was riding pillion was hit by a car in Ambala Cantonment today.
The deceased has been identified as Vansh Saini, a resident of Rampur village, and the injured as Ravi, from the same village.
The deceased’s father, Shyam Lal, in his complaint to the police stated that around 8.30 am, Vansh left for his tuition at Sarsehri village. “My neighbour, Ravi, offered my son a lift on his two-wheeler. When they reached near the JS Traders unit, a car hit the two-wheeler and sped off. Vansh suffered a head injury. Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, where Vansh died during treatment.”
A case has been registered. Home Minister Anil Vij reached the hospital and consoled the boy’s family.
