Boy drowns as rainwater floods Kharar house, residents blame civic body

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy, Deva, son of a migrant labourer, drowned after sewage water gushed into his house in Ward No. 16 of Kharar during heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said a sudden surge of sewage water came rushing down a street in the low-lying area and entered several houses.

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The boy’s mother, who was working upstairs, was shocked to see waist-deep water entering the house and rushed to rescue her child. However, it was too late. The boy was taken to the Kharar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Local residents alleged that the civic authorities had failed to address the drainage problems. Several ground-floor houses in the street remained submerged in waist-deep sewage water even four hours after the incident.

Irate residents raised slogans against the Kharar Municipal Council and alleged that haphazard construction in the area had choked the flow of rainwater.

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Residents, activists and Opposition councillors showed copies of applications submitted to the Kharar Municipal Council over the issue on several occasions.

Activist Amandeep Ammu criticised the area councillor over the death of the child, describing the incident as a “blot on humanity and Kharar city”.

Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan and MC president Anju Chander remained unavailable for comment.