Boy drowns in rainwater-filled pit in Mohali

A six-year-old boy drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled pit near a park under construction in Jujhar Nagar area of Badhmajra here on Tuesday.

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The deceased, identified as Virat, belonged to a migrant labourer’s family. He was the youngest of four siblings. His father, Harikesh, was at work when the incident occurred. Following the rain, a deep pit near Jujhar Nagar had filled with water. Virat and five other children reportedly went there for a bath. Virat entered the deeper section of the pit and began drowning. Frightened, the other children ran back to the village to seek help.

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On hearing the children’s cries, a village resident, Satinder, rushed to the spot. With the help of other residents, he pulled Virat out of the water and rushed him to the Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

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Harikesh said Virat had gone for a bath with his friends near their house when the tragedy occurred.