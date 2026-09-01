Boy, girl shot at during birthday party

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a group of youths celebrating a birthday party in a Mohali village on Sunday evening, leaving a boy and a girl seriously injured. After firing, the assailants fled the spot on two motorcycles.

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A local youth, Salman, and a girl, Suman, sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phase VI, here. Suman suffered a bullet injury in the abdomen and was stated to be in a serious condition, while Salman was hit in the arm. Both were later shifted to the PGI in Chandigarh.

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The police reached the spot and started an investigation.

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Investigating officer Bhagat Ram of the Phase I police station said CCTV footage from the nearby areas was being scanned to identify the assailants. The incident is suspected to be linked to a financial dispute.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered.