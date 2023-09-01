Boy hanged from tree, thrashed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested for kidnapping a 14-year-old boy and thrashing him.

Complainant Rakesh, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra, alleged that Vinod, who resided in the same locality, Rahul of Mani Majra, a Dhanas resident with the same name, and a woman of Bapu Dham Colony, kidnapped his son and thrashed him in the forest area of Shastri Nagar.

Sources said the incident was reported on August 25. The victim’s relative, Vinod, arrived at the park where the boy was playing and accused him of stealing a mobile phone. The sources said the victim was taken to the forest area, where he was hanged upside down from a tree and thrashed.

The act was recorded in a mobile by someone. On August 28, the victim’s father came to know about the incident and reported the matter to the police.