Boy held for copper theft at solar plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

A juvenile was apprehended by the crime branch of the UT police for stealing copper wire from solar plant at the waterworks in Sector 39. Two scrap dealers, who had purchased the stolen wire, have also been arrested.

Simranjit Singh had reported that on the night of July 25, copper wire was stolen from the solar plant. A case was registered at the Maloya police station.

During the investigation, the crime branch staff apprehended a juvenile near the grain market in Sector 39 with the stolen copper wire.

The police said the arrested scrap dealers have been identified as Laxmi Kant of Dhanas, from whom 9 kg of copper wire was recovered; and Anil Shah of Mohali, who was held with 11 kg of wire.

The juvenile was apprehended for the copper wire theft earlier also.