Boy held trying to break lock

Panchkula, January 30

A boy was caught while trying to break the lock of a house at Abhaypur village here yesterday. The suspect has been identified as Dinesh.

The police said Manoj Kumar, a resident of the village, reported that when he came down after locking his room on the first floor, a neighbour raised the alarm that a boy was breaking the lock of his room. The boy tried to flee but was caught after a brief chase. A case has been registered.

