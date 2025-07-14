Boy held with stolen phones

The police have arrested a juvenile and a mobile shop owner who were involved in the theft and sale of 12 stolen mobile phones, from a village here.

Advertisement

On July 8, Mumtaz Alam, a resident of Phase 1, reported the theft of his phone. Next day, a juvenile was arrested with the stolen phone. During investigation, it came to light that the juvenile used to sell the stolen phones to a mobile phone shop owner, Kishan Kumar, in a Mohali village.

The boy has been sent to the juvenile home. The police produced the shop owner in the court. He was remanded in two-day police custody.