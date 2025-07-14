DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Boy held with stolen phones

Boy held with stolen phones

Mobile shop owner also arrested
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The police have arrested a juvenile and a mobile shop owner who were involved in the theft and sale of 12 stolen mobile phones, from a village here.

Advertisement

On July 8, Mumtaz Alam, a resident of Phase 1, reported the theft of his phone. Next day, a juvenile was arrested with the stolen phone. During investigation, it came to light that the juvenile used to sell the stolen phones to a mobile phone shop owner, Kishan Kumar, in a Mohali village.

The boy has been sent to the juvenile home. The police produced the shop owner in the court. He was remanded in two-day police custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts