Boy hit by truck, dies on spot

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 3

A nine-year-old boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck on the college road here today.

Nitin, son of Pankaj, was standing on the roadside near a dargah when a speeding truck hit him and crashed into the nearby wall. Eyewitnesses said the wall also collapsed on the victim. Nitin was with his grandfather, Shankar, who had left the spot minutes ago.

Passersby gathered at the spot and nabbed the truck driver. The police impounded the truck. They are also investigating as to whether the vehicle was involved in illegal mining. A case has been registered against the truck driver. The family takes care of the dargah and had three siblings, two sons, including Nitin, and one daughter.