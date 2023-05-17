Boy killed in freak mishap

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

A 16-year-old boy died after accidentally falling on the conveyer belt of a stone crushing machine at Mubarikpur today.

The deceased was identified as Jitender Yadav, a native of Jharkhand.

Cops reached the spot on getting information and took the body in their possession.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and recorded the statement of the victim’s uncle. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital and will be handed over to the kin after a post-mortem examination.