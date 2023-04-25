Boy stabbed in Sec 25, three juveniles nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

A 15-year-old boy was wounded after being stabbed with a knife by a group of juveniles in Sector 25 on Sunday evening. Three suspects have been apprehended and a youth who provided them with the knife has been arrested by the Chandigarh police.

The victim, a resident of Sector 25, along with his brother was going to get medicine for his ailing mother, when the suspects allegedly attacked him with a knife in the chest.

The police said the victim, a class IX student, and the suspects had some old enmity. A few hours before the attack, the victim and suspects had argued over some issue.

The victim’s sister claimed she got a call from her brother saying he had been stabbed, following which they rushed to the scene. The police were informed and the victim was shifted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, from where he was referred to the PGI.

A case of attempted murder has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. The three minor suspects were later sent to the Juvenile Home. “A fourth suspect, Rohit, who had provided the minors with a knife has been arrested in the case,” said a police official.