Boy steals Rs 21 lakh from bizman’s car in Zirakpur

A boy stole a cash bag containing Rs 21.50 lakh from a Zirakpur businessman’s car near a filling station on Patiala Road around 6.45 pm on Thursday.

The victim, Shyam Lal Sehgal, told the police that he was returning home in his car after some work in Zirakpur. When he reached the traffic lights near the Air Force Station cut on Patiala Road, three motorcycle-borne youths approached him and alerted him that one of his car tyres had been punctured.

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Sehgal drove to a nearby mechanic near the filling station to get the rear tyre checked. Meanwhile, a boy opened the car door, took the bag containing Rs 21.50 lakh and fled the scene. The businessman chased the boy but could not catch him.

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The Zirakpur police have registered a case under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the BNS.