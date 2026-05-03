icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Boy with end-stage heart failure gets new lease of life as Panchkula woman’s family decides to donate her organs

Boy with end-stage heart failure gets new lease of life as Panchkula woman’s family decides to donate her organs

The woman, wife of a serving Indian Army officer, was declared brain dead at Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in Haryana’s Panchkula, on Saturday

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:34 PM May 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A 14-year-old boy suffering from end-stage heart failure got a new lease of life after the family of a woman, wife of a serving Indian Army officer, consented to donating her organs after she was declared brain dead at Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in Haryana’s Panchkula, officials said.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old woman had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Her husband, along with their two young daughters, supported the decision to donate her organs, turning their personal loss into a life-saving opportunity for others.

Advertisement

After the patient was declared brain dead on May 2, her heart was allocated to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here. A specialised team from the hospital arranged urgent logistics and flew to Chandigarh on a chartered private jet to retrieve the organ, the hospital said in a statement.

Advertisement

The organ was transported back to Delhi within the critical time window and successfully transplanted into a 14-year-old boy, giving him a new lease of life. The patient is currently stable and under close monitoring in the ICU, the statement said.

The hospital said the complex procedure was carried out through coordination among multiple agencies. Haryana and Punjab traffic police, along with the Airports Authority of India in Chandigarh, facilitated swift movement by providing priority clearance for the flight.

Advertisement

In Delhi, the traffic police created a green corridor from the airport to the hospital, enabling transport of the organ in about 20 minutes, the statement said.

“Special recognition was extended to Colonel Anurag Garg of Command Hospital, whose exceptional leadership and coordination ensured the success of the donation and transplant process,” the statement added.

Dr Mukesh Goel, senior consultant in cardiothoracic surgery-heart and lung transplant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that the teenager was suffering from end-stage heart failure for more than a year. He had to be admitted almost every month to stabilise his deteriorating condition.

“Heart transplant was the only option to save his life,” he said, adding that the patient had been registered with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant and Organisation (NOTTO) two months ago.

Goel said that a matching donor heart became available on May 2 after the woman suffered a catastrophic brain haemorrhage and was declared brain dead.

“The family decided to donate her organs, thus saving multiple lives,” Goel said.

“The transplant surgery was completed successfully within the required time frame, and the patient was later shifted to the cardiac surgery ICU for further care,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts