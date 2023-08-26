Boy’s body fished out of rivulet

Mohali, August 26
The body of a 14-year-old boy of Chandheri village in Dappar was retrieved by divers after he fell in a swollen seasonal rivulet on Wednesday.
The deceased, Pankaj, a student of class VIII at Government High School, Dappar, was returning home when he slipped and fell in the rivulet. His body was found today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs