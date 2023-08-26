Boy’s body fished out of rivulet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 26

The body of a 14-year-old boy of Chandheri village in Dappar was retrieved by divers after he fell in a swollen seasonal rivulet on Wednesday.

The deceased, Pankaj, a student of class VIII at Government High School, Dappar, was returning home when he slipped and fell in the rivulet. His body was found today.

#Mohali