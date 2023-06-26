Boy’s murder: Chandigarh Cong holds candlelight march

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

The City Congress today took out a candlelight march in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran Colony, here, to protest against the murder of a boy two days ago.

HS Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Congress, said law and order situation in Mauli Jagran was not good. He, along with other senior Congress leaders, met the DSP and the new SHO of the area and apprised them of the situation. They appealed to them to take stern action against the accused and check crime in the colony.

Chandigarh police officers assured the Congress leaders of prompt action and said several persons had already been detained.

Deepa Dubey, Mahila Congress president, said the BJP-ruled UT Administration needed to act strictly to the stop the rising crime graph.