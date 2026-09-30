BPCL pip RCF, lift hockey trophy in Chandigarh

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) clinched the title of the 2nd All India Senior Mohali Gold Cup Hockey Tournament by defeating Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, 1-0 in a closely contested final at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Dilbar Barla scored the decisive goal to help BPCL lift the trophy. The match witnessed an intense battle between the two teams, with both sides displaying impressive defensive skills. BPCL’s forwards maintained pressure on the RCF defence and created several attacking opportunities.

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Barla capitalised on a defensive error by RCF in the early stages of the match to put BPCL ahead 1-0. Following the setback, the Kapurthala team launched several attacks in search of an equaliser, but to no avail.

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BPCL were awarded Rs 1.25 lakh, while RCF received Rs 75,000. Mandeep Singh was named Player of the Tournament while Vikas was adjudged Best Goalkeeper.