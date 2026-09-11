Brace for heavy rain in Chandigarh Tricity on Sunday, Monday

Clouds hovered over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Friday, with light showers reported from isolated pockets, but the Tricity largely remained dry. The Chandigarh observatory recorded 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Mohali and Panchkula recorded no rain during the period.

The India Meteorological Department has now sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday (September 13 and 14). Rain and thunderstorm activity is forecast to continue through the weekend and into next week.

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Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7°C, down 0.8°C from Thursday, but still 2.6°C above normal. The minimum temperature rose 0.7°C to 25.5°C, remaining 0.6°C above normal.

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Mohali was warmer, recording a maximum of 36.2°C, up 1.1°C, while the minimum fell 0.5°C to 26.6°C. The Mohali AWS recorded nil rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am as well as during the day.

Panchkula recorded a maximum of 34.3°C, up 0.3°C, while its minimum rose 1.3°C to 25.8°C. It too recorded no rainfall during either observation period.

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Humidity remains high

Humidity remained high in Chandigarh, with the maximum relative humidity at 85 per cent and minimum at 62 per cent.

Seasonal rainfall deficit persists

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall since June 1 stood at 658.1 mm as of 8.30 am Friday, with the cumulative rainfall 18.2 per cent below normal. The additional 1.2 mm recorded during the day took the seasonal total to 659.3 mm by 5.30 pm.

Despite the rain received in recent weeks, the city’s monsoon rainfall therefore continues to remain below normal.

Yellow alert for Sunday, Monday

The IMD has forecast scattered rain activity in Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday, followed by scattered rain on Sunday and Monday, while the Tricity forecast indicates thunderstorm/rain activity from September 13 onward.

The yellow warning for heavy rain at isolated places is valid for September 13 and 14 in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. No warning has been issued for Saturday, September 12, or from September 15 onward.

For the Tricity, the maximum temperature is forecast at 35°C on September 12 and 13, 34°C on September 14, and 33°C on September 15 and 16. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall from 24°C on September 12 and 13 to 23°C on September 14 and 15 and 22°C on September 16.

The broader forecast indicates isolated rain on Friday, scattered rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, followed by scattered rain through Wednesday and isolated rain on Thursday.