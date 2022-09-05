Brain dead boy’s heart gives lease of life to 54-year-old soldier

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

A 54-year-old serving soldier got a new lease of life after doctors at the Army Research and Referral Hospital successfully carried out a heart transplant surgery.

The parents of a 20-year-old boy donated the heart of their brain dead child at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, according to information released by the Western Command.

The organ was retrieved and airlifted to Delhi. A green corridor with the assistance of local police was created for the purpose. The entire effort was coordinated between the Army and the PGI with the support of the IAF.

The Army has carried out a number of organ transplant surgeries in different medical disciplines at its hospitals, which saved several lives. Even several soldiers or their kin have donated organs, which have benefited civilians.

