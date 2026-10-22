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Home / Chandigarh / Bravehearts remembered, families honoured on Police Commemoration Day in Mohali

Bravehearts remembered, families honoured on Police Commemoration Day in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Mohali SSP Varun Sharma and DC Komal Mittal honour families of martyrs on Wednesday.
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Honouring the supreme sacrifice of police and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Police observed Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday. Tributes were paid to the fallen heroes and their courage, unwavering sense of duty and selfless dedication were remembered.

The families of 35 police martyrs from the district were also honoured for their courage, resilience and enduring contribution to the nation.

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Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma led the tributes by laying floral wreaths at the memorial. They paid homage to the fallen personnel and expressed their respect and gratitude to their families.

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During the ceremony, Superintendent of Police (SP, Headquarters) Navreet Singh Virk read out the names of 154 police and paramilitary personnel who had attained martyrdom across the country during the past year.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Varun Sharma said Police Commemoration Day was observed across the country to honour police and paramilitary personnel who had laid down their lives while protecting citizens and serving the nation. He said the courage, dedication to duty and spirit of service demonstrated by the martyrs would continue to inspire generations to come.

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He recalled that on October 21, 1959, a patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force was ambushed by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh, resulting in the martyrdom of Indian personnel. The day is observed annually to commemorate the sacrifices of police personnel and honour their service to the nation. He further said the families of 35 police martyrs from Sahibzada

Ajit Singh Nagar district continued to uphold the legacy of those who had laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation. He added that the resilience, courage and sacrifices of these families would always command the highest respect from society. A police contingent led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ishan Singla presented a ceremonial salute.

Fatehgarh Sahib: Tributes were also paid to police martyrs in Fatehgarh Sahib. Addressing the gathering, SSP Shubham Aggarwal said the sacrifices made by police personnel in maintaining law and order and ensuring internal security would always be remembered.

A police contingent led by DSP Khushpreet Singh presented a salute to the martyrs, followed by a two-minute silence. DSP Rajesh Kumar Malhotra read out the names of police personnel and paramilitary personnel who had attained martyrdom while performing their duties. The families of the martyrs were honoured and presented with gifts by the police.—OC

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