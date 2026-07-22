Bribery case: CBI Court permits physical presence of suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar, Krishanu Sharda during trial

A CBI Court in Chandigarh has allowed applications filed by suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda seeking their physical presence during court proceedings in the bribery case against them.

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The court directed that both accused be physically produced before it on July 23, 2026, the next date of hearing. It also ordered the issuance of production warrants and directed the Superintendent of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, to ensure their production before the court.

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Bhullar and Sharda are currently lodged in judicial custody at Model Jail, Burail.

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According to the court order, counsel for both accused submitted that they have remained in custody since their arrest and are entitled to a fair trial under the Constitution. The defence argued that their presence in court is necessary to enable effective consultation with their lawyers during the recording of evidence, particularly during cross-examination of witnesses.

The CBI opposed the applications, contending that there was a strong apprehension that the accused could overawe prosecution witnesses if allowed to be physically present during the examination of key witnesses, including the complainant, the shadow witness and the recovery witness.

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After hearing both sides, the court allowed the applications and ordered the physical production of the accused on July 23.

The case stems from an FIR registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, in exchange for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his business.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap. Sharda was allegedly caught accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant on October 16, 2025, as part of the purported bribe amount. Bhullar was arrested the same day.

The CBI subsequently filed a chargesheet under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on December 3, 2025. Charges have since been framed against Bhullar in the bribery case.