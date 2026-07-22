DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Bribery case: CBI Court permits physical presence of suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar, Krishanu Sharda during trial

Bribery case: CBI Court permits physical presence of suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar, Krishanu Sharda during trial

Bhullar and Sharda are currently lodged in judicial custody at Model Jail, Burail

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:03 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. File photo
Advertisement

A CBI Court in Chandigarh has allowed applications filed by suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda seeking their physical presence during court proceedings in the bribery case against them.

Advertisement

The court directed that both accused be physically produced before it on July 23, 2026, the next date of hearing. It also ordered the issuance of production warrants and directed the Superintendent of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, to ensure their production before the court.

Advertisement

Bhullar and Sharda are currently lodged in judicial custody at Model Jail, Burail.

Advertisement

According to the court order, counsel for both accused submitted that they have remained in custody since their arrest and are entitled to a fair trial under the Constitution. The defence argued that their presence in court is necessary to enable effective consultation with their lawyers during the recording of evidence, particularly during cross-examination of witnesses.

The CBI opposed the applications, contending that there was a strong apprehension that the accused could overawe prosecution witnesses if allowed to be physically present during the examination of key witnesses, including the complainant, the shadow witness and the recovery witness.

Advertisement

After hearing both sides, the court allowed the applications and ordered the physical production of the accused on July 23.

The case stems from an FIR registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, in exchange for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his business.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap. Sharda was allegedly caught accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant on October 16, 2025, as part of the purported bribe amount. Bhullar was arrested the same day.

The CBI subsequently filed a chargesheet under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on December 3, 2025. Charges have since been framed against Bhullar in the bribery case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts