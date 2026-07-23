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Home / Chandigarh / BRICS delegates take part in walkathon at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

BRICS delegates take part in walkathon at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

Health Secretary says event supports BRICS mission against obesity, highlights focus on fitness, nutrition and global health cooperation

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:36 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Sukhna lake in Chandigarh. Tribune file
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As part of the ongoing sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers’ meeting here, the delegates took part in a walkathon at the Sukhna Lake here Thursday morning.

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Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, who also took part in the walkathon, said, “One of the agenda items for this BRICS meeting is the ‘BRICS Mission for a Healthy Lifestyle”.

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She said a Yoga session was held on Wednesday morning and on Thursday they came to Sukhna Lake for a walk.

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“The objective of this walkathon is to promote healthy living, focusing on both fitness and proper diet, so that we can spread the message of ‘Stop Obesity’ to everyone,” she said.

The delegates participated with great enthusiasm; they walked even further than the planned route, she said.

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“We are confident and hopeful that through these events, the yoga sessions and the walkathon, the message of stopping obesity and embracing a healthy lifestyle will reach the entire world,” she said.

As part of its BRICS chairship 2026, India is hosting the sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers’ meeting here from July 22-24, bringing together Health Ministers and senior health officials from the bloc countries to deepen cooperation on health security, digital health, and pandemic preparedness.

The Senior officials’ meeting, inaugurated on Wednesday by Srivastava, emphasised the need for stronger multilateral cooperation to achieve the health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

BRICS is a multilateral organisation comprising major emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

On Tuesday, India successfully hosted the BRICS meeting on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) here, as part of its BRICS 2026 chairship. The meeting formed part of the broader four-day programme of BRICS Health Track events in Chandigarh, jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Ayush.

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