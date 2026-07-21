BRICS health meet in Chandigarh from today

Chandigarh is set to host the BRICS Health Meetings-2026 from July 21 to July 24, bringing together health ministers, senior officials and experts from member countries to dwell on strengthening cooperation in key areas of public health.

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The meetings will focus on traditional, complementary and integrative medicine, digital health, mental health and wellness, healthy lifestyles and public health, according to an official statement.

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The deliberations are expected to advance discussions on building resilient, innovative and sustainable health systems through greater collaboration, knowledge sharing and exchange of best practices among BRICS nations. The meetings are part of the health cooperation framework aimed at enhancing partnerships among member nations to address emerging healthcare challenges and improve outcomes through coordinated policy initiatives.